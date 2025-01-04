Three persons arrested in connection with murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh remanded in 14-day CID custody.
PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Three persons arrested in connection with murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh remanded in 14-day CID custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beed
- Sarpanch
- Murder
- Arrest
- Santosh Deshmukh
- CID
- Investigation
- Custody
- Crime
- Law Enforcement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Magdeburg Christmas Market: Driver Ramming Incident Sparks Chaos
Tragedy Strikes Magdeburg Christmas Market: Fatal Car-Ramming Incident
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives Near Bengaluru
GST Council decides to postpone decision on cutting taxes on health, life insurance policies: Officials.
Tragic Collision in Mandya: Truck Accident Claims Lives