Any responsibility to be given to 'Aapda' means punishment for people of Delhi: PM Modi attacks AAP at BJP rally in Rohini.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Any responsibility to be given to 'Aapda' means punishment for people of Delhi: PM Modi attacks AAP at BJP rally in Rohini.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sevilla's Grand Culinary Revival at The Claridges, New Delhi
Delhi High Court Highlights Misuse of Rape Charges
Delhi Schools Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
Former AAP MLA Sukhbir Singh Dalal Joins BJP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
Delhi Police Bolsters Rapid Response with Urban Intervention Commandos