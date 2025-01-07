BJP targeting to win over 50 per cent votes in Delhi, its assembly vote share steadily catching up with Lok Sabha votes: Baijayant Jay Panda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:48 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP targeting to win over 50 per cent votes in Delhi, its assembly vote share steadily catching up with Lok Sabha votes: Baijayant Jay Panda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pandas Celebrate Christmas: An An and Ke Ke Charm Hong Kong
Female voter turnout stood at 65.78 per cent as compared to 65.55 per cent for male electors this Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission.
India's Historic 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: A Record-Breaking Milestone with Reforms
Women candidates contesting 2024 Lok Sabha polls were 800, as against 726 in 2019 polls, says Election Commission.
64.64 crore voters exercised their franchise in Lok Sabha polls, 2024: Election Commission data.