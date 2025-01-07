Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of France's far right National Front, dies at 96, reports AP, quoting a senior party official.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:54 IST
