A new study finds about a quarter of freshwater animals are threatened with extinction, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:50 IST
A new study finds about a quarter of freshwater animals are threatened with extinction, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt asks GSI to redefine TN tungsten mine block, exclude biodiversity site
Limestone Pavements: Guardians of Rare Ecosystems
RINL Clinches Gold Award for Energy Conservation Excellence in Andhra Pradesh
Promoting Agro-Biodiversity in Rainfed Areas: Experts Advocate for Traditional Varieties to Foster Climate-Resilient Agriculture
Empowering GameFi ecosystems: The convergence of AI, blockchain, and decentralized finance