Four injured in explosion in flat during attempt to change expiry dates on perfume bottles in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Four injured in explosion in flat during attempt to change expiry dates on perfume bottles in Maharashtra's Palghar district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- explosion
- perfume
- expiry
- date change
- Maharashtra
- Palghar
- district
- injured
- safety
- illegal
Advertisement