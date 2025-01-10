SAD's working committee accepts Sukhbir Badal's resignation as party chief, say party leaders.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:56 IST
- Country:
- India
SAD's working committee accepts Sukhbir Badal's resignation as party chief, say party leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Commemorates Centennial of Mahatma Gandhi's Leadership
Congress Honors Women's Leadership at Historic CWC Meeting in Belagavi
Crisis Leadership: Han Duck-soo's Role Amid South Korea's Political Turmoil
Smita Patil: Championing Women's Leadership on a Global Stage
G20’s Leadership in Green and Just Transitions: A Path to Global Sustainability