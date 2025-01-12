Big targets need to be set for a country to march forward; this is what today's India is doing: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 15:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
