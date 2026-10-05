Former Prince Andrew takes police to court over Epstein files arrest, Telegraph says

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 09:33 IST
Former Prince Andrew takes police to court over Epstein files arrest, Telegraph says

King Charles' younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has ​launched a legal action against ​Thames Valley Police over his arrest ‌for ​suspicion of misconduct in office based on documents released by the US Justice Department on the late sex offender ‌Jeffrey Epstein, the Telegraph reported on Sunday. Mountbatten-Windsor, who was arrested in February on suspicion of leaking government documents to Epstein when he was a special representative for trade ‌between 2001 and 2011, has asked a judge to determine whether the police ‌force’s action towards him was lawful, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Thames Valley Police and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment, sent ⁠outside regular ​business hours. Mountbatten-Windsor, the second ⁠son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, and said he ⁠regrets their friendship.

According to the Telegraph, he has lodged a judicial review in connection ​with the search warrants that allowed police to raid his home on the ⁠Sandringham Estate and his former residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor. Mountbatten-Windsor was questioned all day by ⁠detectives from ​Thames Valley Police after being detained. The police force said it was looking into allegations that he had passed documents to Epstein while working as ⁠the trade envoy.

The former prince was forced to quit all official royal duties in ⁠2019 over his ⁠ties with Epstein and was then stripped by his older brother of his titles and honours last October amid further ‌revelations about ‌their relationship.

TRENDING

1
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
2
Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in close race

Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in clos...

Global
3
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
4
Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Himachal’s Natural Apple Farming Boom Reveals What Growers Need to Keep It Growing

Chemical Trail We Leave Behind: Everyday Water Use Adds Hidden TFA to Sewers

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026