PM Modi pays tributes to seven people who were killed in terror attack near Z-Morh tunnel in J-K's Sonamarg in October last year.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
