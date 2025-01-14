Kerala HC allows bail plea of Boby Chemmanur in sexual harassment case.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-01-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 11:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala HC allows bail plea of Boby Chemmanur in sexual harassment case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Debate Over Judiciary Appointments: Lineage vs. Merit
Safeguarding the Judiciary: Chief Justice Roberts Sounds Alarm
US Domestic News Highlights: Politics, Judiciary, and Public Safety
No scheme of public interest will be halted if BJP comes to power in Delhi: PM Modi assures from Rohini rally.
Honoring a Legacy: Justice Ravikumar's Impact on Indian Judiciary