India is the first to help if any disaster occurs in its neighbourhood: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
India is the first to help if any disaster occurs in its neighbourhood: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- disaster
- assistance
- PM Modi
- neighboring
- countries
- regional
- stability
- humanitarian
- aid
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Syria and Egypt Unite for Regional Peace
Delhi Metro's Evolution: A Leap Towards Enhanced Regional Connectivity
Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities
Gas Crisis Strains Transdniestria Amid Regional Tensions
Ethiopia and Somalia Revitalize Diplomatic Relations Amidst Regional Tensions