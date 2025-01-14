AAP's graph soaring, it is becoming clear that party will get full majority in Delhi Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP's graph soaring, it is becoming clear that party will get full majority in Delhi Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jamshedpur Triumphs: Coach Attributes Victory to Team's Hard Work
Pat Cummins Dismantles India Top Order, Australia Close to Victory in Dramatic Test
Australia's Dominant Victory in Melbourne
Smith's Stellar Knock Seals Australia's Victory in Thrilling Melbourne Test
Meghalaya's Eventful 2024: Vision, Victory, and Challenges