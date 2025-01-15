Special attention being given to develop modern equipment and critical infrastructure at northern border: Army chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Special attention being given to develop modern equipment and critical infrastructure at northern border: Army chief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Expands Gene-Edited Crop Approvals to Enhance Food Security
Kyiv's Air Defenses Thwart Early Morning Russian Attack
Delhi's Comprehensive Security Plan for New Year's Eve
India's Defense Ascendancy: Strengthening Military Might Amid Global Tensions
Mumbai's Robust Security: 14,000 Police on Duty for New Year's Eve