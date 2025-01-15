Imports rise 4.8 per cent to USD 59.95 billion in December 2024 from USD 57.15 billion a year ago: Govt data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:33 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
