Without self-reliance, strategic autonomy cannot be achieved: Rajnath Singh at 77th Army Day event in Pune.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Without self-reliance, strategic autonomy cannot be achieved: Rajnath Singh at 77th Army Day event in Pune.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating Community Heroes: 2025 New Year Honours Recognize Over 30 Indian-Origin Professionals
India Pledges Support for Nurse Facing Death Penalty in Yemen
India Achieves Milestone with Successful Space Docking Mission
India Takes a Giant Leap with First Space Docking Launch
India's Renewable Energy Revolution: Powering Into the Future