Nation Celebrates Prime Minister Modi's Birthday with Prayers and Programs

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma led prayers for PM Modi's birthday, announcing a month-long program honoring his 25 years of public service. Leaders in Varanasi, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also marked the occasion. The BJP launches the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' nationwide, promoting service-oriented initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:18 IST
Nation Celebrates Prime Minister Modi's Birthday with Prayers and Programs
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that prayers were held across the state for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, alongside a month-long celebration marking his 25 years of public service. Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma described the initiatives as a way to honor the Prime Minister's contributions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, has achieved significant milestones since taking office in 2014 as India's first post-Independence Prime Minister. On his birthday, national leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, acknowledged his dedication to governance and development.

In Varanasi, prominent leaders such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gathered at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers for Modi's long and healthy life. The Bharatiya Janata Party is concurrently organizing the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 17 to October 17, focusing on service and public engagement initiatives.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

China’s Beef Emissions Are Moving West, and Farm Size Isn’t the Whole Story

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026