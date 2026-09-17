Nation Celebrates Prime Minister Modi's Birthday with Prayers and Programs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that prayers were held across the state for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, alongside a month-long celebration marking his 25 years of public service. Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma described the initiatives as a way to honor the Prime Minister's contributions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, has achieved significant milestones since taking office in 2014 as India's first post-Independence Prime Minister. On his birthday, national leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, acknowledged his dedication to governance and development.

In Varanasi, prominent leaders such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gathered at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers for Modi's long and healthy life. The Bharatiya Janata Party is concurrently organizing the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 17 to October 17, focusing on service and public engagement initiatives.