I strongly condemn Mohan Bhagwat's 'true independence' comment, it is anti-national: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:04 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
