UGC bars three universities in Rajasthan from offering PhD courses after they were found compromising integrity of degree: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:51 IST
- Country:
- India
UGC bars three universities in Rajasthan from offering PhD courses after they were found compromising integrity of degree: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The classroom of tomorrow: Leveraging GenAI to revolutionize higher education
Strengthening academic integrity by detecting and managing AI content in education
Crackdown on Fake Law Degrees: BCI Tightens Verification to Safeguard Legal Integrity
Karnataka Minister Criticizes UGC's Draft Regulations on Higher Education
University of Delhi Challenges RTI Disclosure on Modi's Degree