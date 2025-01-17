Saif Ali Khan is being shifted from ICU to a special room, say doctors treating him at Mumbai hospital.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:32 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
