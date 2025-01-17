BJP will give LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to women from poor sections, one free cylinder each on Holi and Diwali in Delhi: party chief J P Nadda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
