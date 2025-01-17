Left Menu

Atal Canteens to be set up in JJ clusters to provide nutritious meals at Rs 5: BJP chief J P Nadda at launch of party's Delhi poll manifesto.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:11 IST
Atal Canteens to be set up in JJ clusters to provide nutritious meals at Rs 5: BJP chief J P Nadda at launch of party's Delhi poll manifesto.
  • Country:
  • India

Atal Canteens to be set up in JJ clusters to provide nutritious meals at Rs 5: BJP chief J P Nadda at launch of party's Delhi poll manifesto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025