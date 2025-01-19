Man held in Saif Ali Khan attack case remanded in Mumbai police custody till January 24.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Man held in Saif Ali Khan attack case remanded in Mumbai police custody till January 24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saif Ali Khan
- attack
- Mumbai
- police custody
- Bollywood
- case
- investigation
- celebrity
- media
- incident
Advertisement