BJP to provide Rs 15,000 assistance to students preparing for UPSC, state civil services exams, if voted to power in Delhi: Anurag Thakur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:58 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
