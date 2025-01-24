Cooperation is not a new concept for India: Union minister Amit Shah in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Cooperation is not a new concept for India: Union minister Amit Shah in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- cooperation
- India
- Mumbai
- Union Minister
- collaboration
- unity
- progress
- tradition
- partnership
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Meta Reverses Course: Fact-Checking Abandoned for 'Community Notes'
Union Minister Chouhan's Spiritual Visit and Environmental Call to Action
Kejriwal Demands OBC Reservation for Delhi's Jat Community
IAEA Combats Silent Pandemic of Antimicrobial Resistance Through Innovation and Collaboration
Union Minister Unveils New Initiatives for North East Agriculture