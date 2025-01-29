ISRO's GSLV-F15 rocket carrying navigation satellite NVS-02 lifts off from Sriharikota.
PTI | Sriharikota | Updated: 29-01-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 06:24 IST
- Country:
- India
ISRO's GSLV-F15 rocket carrying navigation satellite NVS-02 lifts off from Sriharikota.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
