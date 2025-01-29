All promises made to people will be fulfilled in time-bound manner after BJP comes to power (in Delhi), this is Modi's guarantee: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:40 IST
This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.
