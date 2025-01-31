My government has granted classical language status to Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit: President Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:57 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
