Sri Lanka Reaches IMF Staff Deal as $345 Million Hinges on Budget and Debt Review

Sri Lanka has reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund on the seventh review of its four-year Extended Fund Facility programme, putting another financing instalment within reach as the country works to protect its economic recovery. IMF Mission Chief Evan Papageorgiou announced the agreement after discussions with Sri Lankan officials, saying the team had also concluded discussions for the 2026 Article IV Consultation, the Fund's assessment of the country's economy and policies. The agreement still needs approval from the IMF Executive Board before any additional money can be released.

Budget and financing checks stand between agreement and payment

Board approval depends on the finance minister presenting a 2027 Budget to Parliament that matches the programme's requirements, together with the completion of a financing assurances review. That review must confirm financing contributions from multilateral partners and assess whether debt restructuring has made adequate progress. Once the Board completes the review, Sri Lanka would gain access to SDR 254 million, approximately $345 million, taking total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 2.032 billion, or about $2.7 billion. The programme was originally approved on March 20, 2023, for SDR 2.3 billion, roughly $3 billion.

The IMF's assessment describes an economy that has kept growing through successive shocks, with economic activity expanding by 4.2% in the second quarter of 2026, its eleventh consecutive quarter of strong growth. Headline inflation stood at 8% year on year in September, and gross official reserves reached $6.9 billion at the end of August. Banks remained well capitalised and profitable, fiscal results for the first half of 2026 were strong, and debt restructuring was largely completed. These gains provide a firmer foundation for recovery, although uncertainty surrounding the Middle East war, global trade policy and El Niño continues to threaten that progress.

Fuel costs and household support need careful handling

A prolonged Middle East war could put further pressure on Sri Lanka's economy, prompting the IMF to call for domestic fuel prices to reflect international price movements and for energy prices to continue covering costs. Its advice pairs those adjustments with protection for vulnerable households through poverty-targeted cash transfers, recognising that higher energy bills can stretch already tight family budgets. Any support should be targeted, included in the government budget, carefully costed and limited in duration, because poorly designed assistance could weaken public finances, undermine debt sustainability, damage confidence and reverse the recovery.

Repeated shocks have also exposed the need for social safety nets that reach more eligible people, identify those most in need and respond quickly when conditions worsen. The IMF said monetary policy should be ready to tighten if the war produces stronger second-round inflation effects, meaning that initial price increases spread more widely through wages and other costs, raising the risk that people lose confidence in future price stability. Greater exchange rate flexibility remains another part of the recommended response, helping the economy absorb shocks and supporting the accumulation of foreign reserves.

Stronger growth depends on reforms reaching everyday business

The broader reform agenda includes developing and implementing a medium-term revenue strategy to sustain tax collection, improve the tax system's efficiency and fairness, and give investors greater policy certainty. Better public investment management is needed to remove obstacles delaying capital spending, including projects supporting recovery and reconstruction after Cyclone Ditwah. The IMF also stressed preserving the integrity of anti-corruption legislation to strengthen public trust, alongside trade liberalisation, modernised business and labour regulations, broader access to finance, digital public infrastructure and investment to close infrastructure gaps.

The agreement followed an IMF visit from September 10–23, 2026, and subsequent virtual meetings with Central Bank Governor Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Treasury Secretary Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, presidential economic adviser Mr. Duminda Hulangamuwa and other senior officials. Papageorgiou thanked the authorities for their discussions and collaboration, with the next steps now centred on the budget, financing assurances and Executive Board review.