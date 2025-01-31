Let us reiterate resolve of unity, and be committed to fulfilling India's dreams: President Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Let us reiterate resolve of unity, and be committed to fulfilling India's dreams: President Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Commitment: Hamas Stands Firm
Keir Starmer's Commitment: Solidifying UK-Ukraine Ties Amid Global Uncertainties
UK's Commitment to Ukraine's Security Unwavering
NTPC Bongaigaon's Commitment to Sustainable Development and Safety
Government Approves 8th Pay Commission: A Commitment to Employee Welfare