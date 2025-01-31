Driver in Belgrade rams car into silent protest, slightly injuring 1 woman, the third such incident in weeks, reports AP.
Driver in Belgrade rams car into silent protest, slightly injuring 1 woman, the third such incident in weeks, reports AP.
