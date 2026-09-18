Cape Town's Controversial Baboons: Cage, Cull, or Coexist?

In Cape Town, a plan to permanently cage around 60 chacma baboons has sparked debate. While officials argue it prevents culling, residents and conservationists oppose the confinement. They believe baboons, which often clash with humans as cities expand, should coexist naturally rather than live in cages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 00:31 IST
Cape Town's Controversial Baboons: Cage, Cull, or Coexist?
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Plans to enclose 60 Cape baboons in Cape Town have incited controversy, highlighting the tension between urban expansion and wildlife adaptation.

While officials propose caging as an alternative to culling, locals and conservationists argue that such confinement could set a precarious precedent for wildlife management.

Animal welfare groups emphasize the importance of harmonious coexistence, urging residents to secure their properties and respect the natural habitat of these adaptable primates.

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