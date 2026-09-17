Ireland's Eurovision Boycott: A Stand for Gaza

Ireland has announced it will not participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest and will also not broadcast the event. This decision is in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis and loss of life in Gaza, according to Ireland's national broadcaster, RTE.

This marks the second consecutive year Ireland abstains from Eurovision, following a similar protest in 2026 alongside other countries such as Iceland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain. The decision was made despite Israel's involvement, which has triggered boycotts from other nations as well.

Eurovision director Martin Green expressed regret but respect for Ireland's decision, affirming their valued place in the Eurovision family. The 2027 contest will be held in Burgas, Bulgaria, after their first-time win in May.