Ireland's Eurovision Boycott: A Stand for Gaza

Ireland will not participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest due to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The decision follows a similar protest in 2026 alongside Iceland, Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain. RTE asserts the move is justified by the ongoing loss of lives in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:27 IST
Ireland's Eurovision Boycott: A Stand for Gaza
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Ireland has announced it will not participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest and will also not broadcast the event. This decision is in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis and loss of life in Gaza, according to Ireland's national broadcaster, RTE.

This marks the second consecutive year Ireland abstains from Eurovision, following a similar protest in 2026 alongside other countries such as Iceland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain. The decision was made despite Israel's involvement, which has triggered boycotts from other nations as well.

Eurovision director Martin Green expressed regret but respect for Ireland's decision, affirming their valued place in the Eurovision family. The 2027 contest will be held in Burgas, Bulgaria, after their first-time win in May.

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