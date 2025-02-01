To rectify inverted duty structure, govt to increase basic customs duty on interactive flat panel display to 20pc from 10pc: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:26 IST
To rectify inverted duty structure, govt to increase basic customs duty on interactive flat panel display to 20pc from 10pc: FM.
