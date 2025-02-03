Life convict in 2002 Godhra train carnage case, who jumped parole and absconded, arrested in Pune district in a theft case: Police.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-02-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:54 IST
