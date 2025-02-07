Latest rupee-dollar exchange rate taken into account for various projections announced in monetary policy: RBI Governor.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:29 IST
Latest rupee-dollar exchange rate taken into account for various projections announced in monetary policy: RBI Governor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- rupee
- dollar
- exchange rate
- monetary policy
- RBI
- projections
- economic
- finance
- currency
- Governor
Advertisement