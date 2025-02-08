All 10 people aboard a small commuter plane that crashed in western Alaska are dead, Coast Guard says, reports AP.
PTI | Nome | Updated: 08-02-2025 05:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 05:42 IST
All 10 people aboard a small commuter plane that crashed in western Alaska are dead, Coast Guard says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New York's 'Masked Harassment' Bill Ignites Debate on Free Speech and Public Safety
Hyundai and TSL Foundation Revolutionize Road Safety Education with Unique Initiatives in Gurgaon
Tragic Jalgaon Train Accident Claims Seven Nepali Lives
AAP Allegations: Conspiracy Against Kejriwal's Safety
Tragic Road Accident in Chhattisgarh: Infant Killed, 43 Injured