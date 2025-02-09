India beat England by four wickets in second ODI to take unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.
PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:48 IST
India beat England by four wickets in second ODI to take unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
From Injuries to New Leadership: A Rundown of Today's Sports Headlines
Gupuks: The Heartbeat of Ladakh's Winter Sports Renaissance
Sports Drama: Coaches Hired, Players Ruled Out, and Championships Await!
Sports Icons Sreejesh and Ashwin Honored with Prestigious Padma Awards
Epic Sports Weekend Recap: Triumphs, Comebacks, and Surprises