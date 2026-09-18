Buttler's Milestone and Dawson's Magic: England Clinches T20 Series

England's T20 cricket team, led by Jos Buttler and Liam Dawson, once again demonstrated their prowess with a decisive win against Sri Lanka, claiming the series 2-0 with a six-wicket triumph in Cardiff on Thursday. Buttler set a new career milestone, becoming the first batsman to pass 15,000 T20 runs, while Dawson's exemplary three-wicket haul helped seal the victory.

The home team, fresh off a dominating 119-run win in the series opener at Southampton, continued their impressive form against Sri Lanka in overcast conditions at Sophia Gardens. England quickly progressed to 48-0 before losing their openers, but Harry Brook and Tom Banton steered the innings forward, ensuring an easy victory with 47 balls remaining.

Despite a spirited opening by Pathum Nissanka, Sri Lanka faltered under pressure, posting a modest 145 for 9. England's bowlers, particularly Dawson, excelled in restricting their opponents. As the final match looms at Manchester's Old Trafford, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka acknowledged the need for significant improvement in their side.