If you require skilled human resources, Karnataka stands out with its highly talented future ready work force: Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
