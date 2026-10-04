Motorcycling-Marquez wins Japanese GP to cut Martin's lead

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 11:22 IST
Motorcycling-Marquez wins Japanese GP to cut Martin's lead

​Ducati's Marc ​Marquez won ‌his fourth ​Japanese Grand Prix to complete a sprint-race ‌double at the Motegi Circuit on Sunday and cut title rival Jorge Martin's ‌championship lead to two points. Polesitter Martin ‌managed to hold on to his advantage off the line and appeared comfortable ⁠in ​the opening ⁠eight laps as Marquez waited for the ⁠perfect moment to pounce.

That opportunity came ​on the 11th lap when Martin ⁠left a sliver of space on his ⁠inside, ​which Marquez exploited to take the lead. The reigning champion then ⁠controlled the race to the chequered flag, ⁠finishing ⁠ahead of Aprilia's Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

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