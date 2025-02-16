Railway Minister must resign or be sacked for 'mismanagement': Congress on stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Railway Minister must resign or be sacked for 'mismanagement': Congress on stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Pilot Messaging Outage Sparks Safety Concerns
Ensuring Safety at Maha Kumbh: Officials Aim for 'Zero Error' During Amrit Snan
Vedanta's Record-Breaking Quarter: Pioneering Global Leadership in Minerals
US News: Leadership Shifts, Crashes and Controversies
Senior Naxalites Downed in Bijapur: A Strike Against Maoist Leadership