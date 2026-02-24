UPDATE 1-Canada summons OpenAI safety team to Ottawa after school shooting

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 01:04 IST
Canada has ‌summoned top ​officials from OpenAI to Ottawa after it emerged the company had ‌not shared internal concerns about a person who went on to commit a school shooting, Artificial Intelligence Minister ‌Evan Solomon said on Monday.

Earlier this month an 18-year-old ‌with mental health problems shot eight people in a western town and then committed suicide. OpenAI said it had banned ⁠the ​killer's account ⁠last year on the chatbot ChatGPT for policy violations which it ⁠said did not meet internal criteria for reporting to law ​enforcement. "I have summoned the senior safety team ⁠from OpenAI in the United States to come here to Ottawa ... ⁠we ​will have a sit down meeting to have an explanation of their safety protocols," Solomon told ⁠reporters.

Asked what Ottawa might do to protect Canadians from online ⁠harm, ⁠he replied "All options are on the table." He did not give details.

