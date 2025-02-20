Delhi portfolios allotted: CM Rekha Gupta keeps finance, services, vigilance.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:11 IST
Delhi portfolios allotted: CM Rekha Gupta keeps finance, services, vigilance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
