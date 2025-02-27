British PM Starmer extends state visit invitation to Trump from King Charles, and Trump accepts, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:37 IST
British PM Starmer extends state visit invitation to Trump from King Charles, and Trump accepts, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Genesis Invitational Relocates to Torrey Pines: A New Challenge for Golf Elites
Personal Diplomacy: The Key to Strengthening US-India Ties
Eco-Friendly Gifts and Global Diplomacy: PM Modi's Impactful Visit to France and the US
High-Flying Diplomacy: Modi and Macron Elevate India-France Relations
Tech-Driven Diplomacy: Modi-Trump Talks on the Horizon