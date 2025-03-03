Paytm's flagship company OCL made foreign investment in Singapore; did not file necessary reporting to RBI: ED on notice to Paytm.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:16 IST
Paytm's flagship company OCL made foreign investment in Singapore; did not file necessary reporting to RBI: ED on notice to Paytm.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Leader of Workers' Party Found Guilty in Singapore
Pritam Singh Found Guilty: Potential Implications for Singapore Politics
Singapore’s Pritam Singh Found Guilty of Lying in Court Ruling Ahead of Election
Singapore's Opposition Leader Singh Fined for Lying Under Oath: Impact on Political Future
Singapore's Opposition Leader Pritam Singh Convicted of False Testimony