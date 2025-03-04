Trump says 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports starting Tuesday, sparking new fears of North American trade war, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 01:32 IST
Trump says 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports starting Tuesday, sparking new fears of North American trade war, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's Economic Surge: Business Spending Fuels Unexpected Growth
Xi Jinping Engages Business Titans to Ignite China's Economic Engine
Xi Jinping Courts Tech Titans to Revive Business Sentiment
Global Giants Vying for Akzo Nobel India's Paint Business
Xi Jinping's Meeting with Business Tycoons: A New Era for China's Economy?