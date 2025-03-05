Two workers killed, one injured as slab collapses in Chikhla mines of Manganese Ore (India) Limited in Maharashtra: Official.
PTI | Bhandara | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:05 IST
