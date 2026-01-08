Vaishnaw discusses manufacturing of sovereign, high-end GPUs in India with Nvidia officials

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a meeting with senior Nvidia officials on Thursday, discussed the development of the sovereign graphics processing unit and the manufacturing of high-end data processing devices in India. Nvidia dominates the graphics processing unit (GPU) market globally with over 80 per cent share. Its GPUs have been in high demand across the globe to support the development of artificial intelligence technologies.

''Met NVIDIA team and discussed development of sovereign GPUs and manufacturing of edge devices like DGX Spark in Bharat. This device delivers up to 1 petaFLOP performance with secure inferencing for models up to 200 billion parameters. This compact GPU doesn't require the Internet. Suitable for railways, shipping, healthcare, education and remote applications,'' Vaishnaw said on social media platform X. The minister also shared a photograph of his meeting with Nvidia's managing director for South Asia, Vishal Dhupar, on X. Earlier this week, Nvidia at the CES trade show unveiled how the DGX Spark and DGX Station deskside AI supercomputers let developers harness the latest open and frontier AI models on a local deskside system, from 100-billion-parameter models on DGX Spark to 1-trillion-parameter models on DGX Station.

Vaishnaw had said in the first half of 2025 that India would develop its own Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) within the next 3 to 4 years.

The government is actively supporting the procurement of GPUs and subsidising their availability for developers of AI technology in the country. From an initial target of 10,000 GPUs, India has deployed 38,000 GPUs under the India AI Mission. The government has made all GPUs available at a subsidised rate of Rs 65 per hour.

The government has selected twelve startups for the development of native AI engines. These are Sarvam AI, Soket AI, Gnani AI, Gan AI, Avaatar AI, IIT Bombay consortium – BharatGen, Zenteiq, Gen Loop, Intellihealth, Shodh AI, Fractal Analytics, Tech Mahindra Maker's Lab.

