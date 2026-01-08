Left Menu

UPDATE 1-India detains environmental activist over anti-fossil fuel work

An environmental activist working on an effort to coordinate a global treaty to phase out fossil fuels ‌was detained then released by Indian authorities as part of a probe into the use of foreign funds to undermine Indian energy policies, Indian officials said on ⁠Wednesday. India's Enforcement Directorate searched the home of Harjeet Singh and his wife Jyoti Awasthi, who run environmental NGO Satat Sampada (Nature Forever), as part of its investigation into "suspicious foreign inward remittances" received by the organization to promote the so-called Fossil ​Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty within India, it said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:42 IST
UPDATE 1-India detains environmental activist over anti-fossil fuel work

An environmental activist working on an effort to coordinate a global treaty to phase out fossil fuels ‌was detained then released by Indian authorities as part of a probe into the use of foreign funds to undermine Indian energy policies, Indian officials said on ⁠Wednesday.

India's Enforcement Directorate searched the home of Harjeet Singh and his wife Jyoti Awasthi, who run environmental NGO Satat Sampada (Nature Forever), as part of its investigation into "suspicious foreign inward remittances" received by the organization to promote the so-called Fossil ​Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty within India, it said in a statement. The treaty, first proposed in 2022 by Pacific ‍island nation Vanuatu, seeks to stop the production of fossil fuels and usher in a transition toward green energy. It is backed by 18 developing countries, including Colombia and Pakistan.

Satat Sampada said in a statement Singh was granted bail and that he and Awasthi "remain willing ⁠to ‌extend complete cooperation and furnish ⁠any further information required". The probe comes after the conclusion of COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil, where several countries objected to a ‍final outcome that avoided stronger plans for reining in greenhouse gases or phasing out fossil fuels.

"While presented as a climate ​initiative, its adoption could expose India to legal challenges in international fora like the International Court of Justice ⁠and severely compromise the nation's energy security and economic development," the Indian agency said in a statement. The ICJ issued an advisory opinion last ⁠July that said wealthy nations have a responsibility to curb climate change.

Tzeporah Berman, founder and chair of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, could not comment on details of the probe but said in a ⁠statement that the treaty aims to support, not undermine India. "The proposal intends to support developing countries — including India — through ⁠international cooperation, economic diversification, access ‌to finance, and technology transfer. Our purpose is to advance fair and orderly transitions to renewable and accessible energy systems, with a particular focus on those most in ⁠need," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Probe rubbishes allegations of casteist abuse levelled by 3 homeguards against Bahraich SDM

Probe rubbishes allegations of casteist abuse levelled by 3 homeguards again...

 India
2
Top Venezuelan official says a 'significant number' of prisoners will be released as a gesture to 'seek peace,' reports AP.

Top Venezuelan official says a 'significant number' of prisoners will be rel...

 Global
3
Railway Minister Vaishnaw rolls out 52 reforms in 52 weeks in 2026; focusing on safety, AI and passenger services

Railway Minister Vaishnaw rolls out 52 reforms in 52 weeks in 2026; focusin...

 India
4
Delhi: Court discharges man of rape allegations, victim was in relationship despite marriage of accused

Delhi: Court discharges man of rape allegations, victim was in relationship ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026